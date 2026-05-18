Learn to Fry (wings): Foo Fighters to appear on ﻿'Hot Ones Versus'

Foo Fighters will be turning on the heat on Hot Ones Versus.

Dave Grohl and company are making an appearance on the Hot Ones spinoff, in which participants compete against each other by answering questions or taking part in challenges, with the loser forced to eat a spicy hot wing.

The full episode will air Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET on the First We Feast YouTube channel, but you can check out a preview now on the channel's Instagram.

You may recall that Grohl previously appeared on Hot Ones proper back in 2022. He called being on the show a bucket-list moment, comparing the experience to when he first performed on Saturday Night Live and David Letterman's show.

Assuming they all get through Hot Ones Versus OK, Foo Fighters will launch a North American stadium tour in support of their new album, Your Favorite Toy, in August.

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