Learn to fly: Dave Grohl goes bird-watching on Foo Fighters' tour of Asia

Foo Fighters have met a few new feathered friends while on tour in Asia.

The band has posted a video on Instagram of Dave Grohl narrating footage of different birds he's seen during the ongoing tour.

"So great meeting our new fans!!!" the post's caption reads. It also tags National Geographic -- maybe if this music thing doesn't work out, Grohl can start another career as a nature documentarian.

Foo Fighters' tour of Asia continues Tuesday in Tokyo. The trek follows a recent run of pop-up last-minute U.S. dates, which marked the Foos' first with new drummer Ilan Rubin.

