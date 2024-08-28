The latest in the dispute between Journey’s Jonathan Cain and Neal Schon

Looks like the disagreement between Journey’s Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain isn’t completely over.

On Aug. 22, Schon announced on social media that he and Cain agreed to hire “someone impartial” to help settle any disputes that arose over their company, Freedom 2020, which basically manages the operations of the band. This was something Cain had been requesting when he filed a lawsuit against Schon in July over his excessive spending.

Well, in new legal documents Cain’s lawyer is claiming Schon is now going back on his agreement.

According to Cain’s lawyer Kasey H. DeSantis, the two parties have been “unable to agree” when it comes to hiring that third party for their company, and they are blaming Schon.

"Mr. Schon is attempting to backtrack on his agreement for the Court to appoint a custodian to serve as a third, deadlock breaking director of Freedom 2020, Inc., and is now seeking to inappropriately limit the role of the custodian," the documents claim. "This is inconsistent with Respondent's counsel's prior communications with the Court ... explicitly agreeing to the appointment of a third, deadlock breaking director."

Cain filed his lawsuit against Schon on July 24 detailing what he claimed was Schon’s overspending, including maxing out a $1 million limit on the company’s American Express credit card and charting private jets. Schon called the claims “absolute rubbish.”

Cain said in a statement the purpose of the lawsuit was to get a judge to appoint a third party to serve on the board of their company to help settle disagreements.

Despite their dispute, Journey is currently on their Summer Stadium tour with Def Leppard. They play San Francisco on Wednesday.

