'Late Night'﻿ producer has "tried everything I can to get Dave Grohl" to be guest drummer

NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers has become known for recruiting drummers from the rock world to play alongside its house 8G Band, including Pearl Jam's Matt Cameron, The Black Keys' Patrick Carney and Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers. But there are still a few drummers producer Eric Leiderman is hoping to get on the show.

"I have tried everything I can to get Dave Grohl to come in for a week," Leiderman tells Deadline.

Along with the Foo Fighters frontman/Nirvana drummer, Leiderman names Metallica's Lars Ulrich and Mötley Crüe's Tommy Lee as his other "white wales."

"Those are big influences," he says. "It just comes down to scheduling."

The most recent guest drummer on Late Night was Avenged Sevenfold's Brooks Wackerman.

