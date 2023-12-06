The late Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Gary Rossington’s Atlanta estate on the market for $12 million

By Jill Lances

The late Gary Rossington's Georgia home is on the market.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer's estate in Milton is currently listed for $12 million through Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty.

The estate sits on 80 acres of land and includes both a main and guest house, two barns, a private lake with two docks, a custom pool and a spa with waterfall.

The main house has five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms, as well as a two-story entrance, formal dining room, study, an eat-in kitchen with professional-grade appliances, a two car garage, an au pair suite and more.

As for the two-level guest house, it has three bedrooms and two bathrooms on the upper level, and another bedroom and bath on the lower level.

Rossington, the last original member of Skynyrd's lineup, passed away March 5.

