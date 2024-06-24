Krist Novoselic revisits Nirvana's "Love Buzz" during show in Kurt Cobain's hometown

Homeward Bound: A Benefit For The Homeless Community Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Red Light Management and Live Nation (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Red Light Manag)

Krist Novoselic revisited Nirvana's song "Love Buzz" during a concert in Kurt Cobain's hometown of Aberdeen, Washington, on Friday.

The bassist played the track alongside his current project, the Bona Fide Band, which also includes original Screaming Trees drummer Mark Pickerel, as well as guitarist Kathy Moore and vocalists Jillian Raye and Jennifer Johnson. Raye and Johnson also played with Novoselic in the bands Giants in the Trees and 3rd Secret.

Nirvana posted footage of the performance on social media.

"Love Buzz" was originally recorded by the Dutch band Shocking Blue. Nirvana released their version in 1988 as their debut single and included the cover on their 1989 debut album, Bleach.

