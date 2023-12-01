KISSing the road goodbye: KISS ready wrap their touring career in New York City

It's been over three years in the making, but touring life is almost over for members of KISS. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers roll into New York's Madison Square Garden on December 1 to wrap their End of the Road tour, which they insist will be their last one ever.

KISS initially announced their intention to launch one final tour back in September 2018. It kicked off January 31, 2019, in Vancouver, hitting the U.S., Canada, Europe, Mexico, Japan, Latin America, Australia and more.

When it came to where they wanted to end things, KISS picked New York for purely sentimental reasons.

"KISS was born in New York City. On 23rd Street. Half a century ago," the band explained. "It will be a privilege and honor to finish touring at Madison Square Garden, 10 blocks and 50 years from where we first started."

Of course, many fans are skeptical that this really is the final KISS tour, considering they previously went on their Farewell Tour in 2001, only to change their minds by 2002.

One person who does believe KISS isn't lying about the end is songwriter Desmond Child, who helped pen their hit "I Was Made For Lovin' You."

"I do believe them. They're not going to come back with, you know, the 20th farewell tour because they have other interests," he says, noting he could see KISS living on with a possible biopic or hologram show like ABBA's Voyage.

“I hope they do that in the future,” he says. “This way KISS can be everywhere.”

While the New York shows are certainly a hot ticket, fans who weren't able to snag a seat will still be able to enjoy the final night on December 2. KISS is offering it as a pay-per-view event on PPV.com.

