KISS to play first show since December 2023 farewell concerts

Despite saying goodbye to the road with two shows at New York's Madison Square Garden in December 2023, KISS is poised to return to the stage this November,

In an email to members of their KISS Army fan club, the band announced a 50th anniversary celebration in Las Vegas which will feature their first performance since those final New York concerts.

KISS Army Storms Vegas, which will double as a 30th anniversary of the first KISS fan convention, is happening Nov. 14-16 at the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. It will feature a special "unmasked" performance from the band, along with a live performance from former KISS member Bruce Kulick and other special guests.

The email promises “a full schedule of activities” to be announced soon, and notes the weekend will include interactive activities and exclusive experiences, with special Vibee packages available that feature Q&As with members of KISS, panels, activities and more.

A KISS Army VIP member presale kicks off Thursday at 7 a.m. PT, with regular KISS Army and fan presales starting April 2 at 7 a.m. PT. Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting April 6 at 7 a.m. PT.

