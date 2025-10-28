KISS honors Ace Frehley as they release 'Dressed to Kill' 50th anniversary box set

KISS just released a 50th anniversary deluxe edition of their third studio album, Dressed to Kill, and in a message to fans, honored their late bandmate Ace Frehley, who passed away Oct. 16.

"Just over a week ago we lost one of the greatest and most influential guitarists of all time, Ace Frehley, leaving behind a legacy that has reshaped rock forever," read a post on Instagram. "As we honor his memory, we're sharing something fans have long anticipated since it was first teased. The Dressed to Kill 50th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition is here, celebrating an album that has become a cornerstone of KISStory."

They add, “Play it loud. For Ace, for the music and for 50 years of rock history.”

The deluxe edition features 107 songs, including 78 previously unreleased tracks, and two concerts from the 1975 Dressed to Kill tour. The Blu-ray includes various mixes of the record, including a new Dolby Atmos mix, as well as 1975 promo videos for “C’mon And Love Me” and “Rock And Roll All Nite.”

The set also includes a 100-page hardcover book, featuring interviews with KISS' Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, rare unreleased photos and more.

The reissue is available now digitally, as a five-CD + Blu-ray or eight-LP + Blu-ray set, and on premium color vinyl, limited to 3,000 copies. A deluxe picture disc will also be out Nov. 21.

Released March 19, 1975, Dressed to Kill became a top-40 hit for the band and was certified Gold. It featured what would become one of their signature tunes, "Rock and Roll All Nite," although it wasn't a hit when first released. A live version, released off KISS' 1975 album, Alive!, eventually went to #12 on the charts.

