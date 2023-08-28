KISS’ Gene Simmons on the end of the road: “Get off the stage before it’s too late”

KISS is getting closer to the end of their final tour, and Gene Simmons is feeling good about the band's decision to retire from the road.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Simmons says he feels "a great sense of pride" about the band's long career.

“The idea that anybody would give me a chance ... to be able to get a job that allows you to wear more makeup and higher heels than you ever wore and get paid well for it ... It doesn't get better than that," Simmons said.

But after 50 years on the road, he wants to end things with “a little dignity,” noting his thought is they should “get off the stage before it's too late. So, [I'm] still looking good. Hair's there. A little less hair, but it's there."

He added, "I'm the luckiest guy in the world. I'm deliriously happy."

KISS will launch the final leg of their End of the Road World Tour on October 19 in Cincinnati, Ohio. They'll play their final two shows at New York's Madison Square Garden December 1 and 2. A complete list of dates can be found at kissonline.com.

