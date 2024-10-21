KISS’ Gene Simmons calls bass virtuosos "show-offs in music"

By Jill Lances
Gene Simmons made a career playing bass for KISS, but he wouldn’t consider himself a virtuoso, and he’s perfectly happy with that.

He tells Guitar World that he thinks virtuosos are simply "show-offs in music" and he's not a fan.

“I don't consider myself – and was never really interested in being – a bass virtuoso,” he says. “I don't like show-offs in music. I'm much more attracted to things that are memorable. It's part of the joy of music for me.”
He took aim at jazz bassists, noting that no matter how respected they are “the rest of the world doesn’t care,” adding, “We're going to play a game: name a jazz player that means something.”
He also took aim at Red Hot Chili Peppers’ bassist Flea, saying, “guys like Flea, who is really good on his instrument, but I can't remember anything he plays – and I also do not like the sound of a bass being slapped.”
It seems Simmons would prefer to keep things simple, and he doesn't think that's easy.
"The hardest thing to do is write a good simple song or riff," he says. "That's really hard.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!