KISS’ Gene Simmons calls bass virtuosos "show-offs in music"

Gene Simmons made a career playing bass for KISS, but he wouldn’t consider himself a virtuoso, and he’s perfectly happy with that.

He tells Guitar World that he thinks virtuosos are simply "show-offs in music" and he's not a fan.

“I don't consider myself – and was never really interested in being – a bass virtuoso,” he says. “I don't like show-offs in music. I'm much more attracted to things that are memorable. It's part of the joy of music for me.”

He took aim at jazz bassists, noting that no matter how respected they are “the rest of the world doesn’t care,” adding, “We're going to play a game: name a jazz player that means something.”

He also took aim at Red Hot Chili Peppers’ bassist Flea, saying, “guys like Flea, who is really good on his instrument, but I can't remember anything he plays – and I also do not like the sound of a bass being slapped.”

It seems Simmons would prefer to keep things simple, and he doesn't think that's easy.

"The hardest thing to do is write a good simple song or riff," he says. "That's really hard.”

