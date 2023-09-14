KISS’ Gene Simmons shares his thoughts on sex, aging and more

KISS rocker Gene Simmons' sexual appetite is legendary: he once boasted he slept with over 4,000 women, and while he could be a source of advice for men, he doesn't think it would do much good.

"Listen, men are idiots," he tells The Guardian. "There isn't enough blood to power two heads at once, so a lot of really stupid decisions can get made when that little head takes over."

He also has a warning for the ladies: “When you’re a woman and you see a man, and he’s big and he’s got a hairy chest and he’s good-looking, and you see that, what you’re seeing is a mirage. That’s actually a 14-year-old horny kid ... We can’t even think straight when we see you."

He adds, "I don’t say this as a defense, because I stand guilty as charged of everything.”

Simmons has been with Shannon Tweed for 40 years, and married since 2011. He says he would never leave Shannon, even if she "dilly-dallied like I had."

"This will be the only marriage I ever have because my definition of marriage isn't based on that stuff, it's based on somebody who in a real sense will give their life for you," he says. "At the end of the day my life will be judged by Shannon, and [their children] Nick and Sophie."

And while the 74-year-old Simmons and his bandmates in KISS are about to retire from the road, the rocker isn’t thinking about slowing down. He notes, "As long as your schmeckle works, you feel immortal."

KISS wraps their End of the Road tour with two shows in New York December 1 and 2. A complete list of dates can be found at kissonline.com.

