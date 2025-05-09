KISS debuts new fan-curated playlist

KISS has shared another fan-curated playlist, this time created by music journalist Allison Hagendorf.

The playlist, titled "My Kiss," features 40 tracks, including "Love Gun," "Black Diamond," "Detroit Rock City," "God Gave Rock & Roll to You II" and more. It can be found on Spotify and YouTube.

"This playlist is my celebration of KISS in full," Hagendorf shares. "I wanted to create something that touches every era of their career—something that captures the essence of what made them so iconic but also feels personal to what I love about them."

KISS launched their fan-curated playlist series in November 2024, with the first dedicated to hidden gems. The last one was released in February 2025 for Valentine’s Day.

The playlist drop comes just weeks after KISS announced a new fan convention, KISS Army Storms Vegas, which will feature an "unmasked" KISS performance from Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, and Tommy Thayer, their first show together since their final concerts at New York's Madison Square Garden in December 2023. The convention's happening Nov. 14-16 at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas and will feature a Q&A with Simmons and Stanley.

