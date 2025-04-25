KISS co-founder Peter Criss releasing new solo album

KISS co-founder Peter Criss is releasing a new solo album, which will be his first in almost 20 years.

Criss revealed the news in an announcement video posted by the KISS FAQ podcast, sharing, "I have my new rock 'n' roll album to KISS Army guys coming out in the fall, and I really hope you like it, man."

The podcast's host, Julian Gill, went on to describe the record as a "hard rock kick-a** album," noting that he got to listen to it and that it's "absolutely amazing to hear this new music."

“It was vibrant and powerful," he adds. “I think KISS fans are gonna love this album."

According to Gill, the album features guest appearances by John 5, bassists Billy Sheehan and Matthew Montgomery aka Piggy D, the legendary Paul Shaffer and more.

"I had an absolute blast doing this album, and everyone was so much fun to work with — they were just amazing," Criss told Rolling Stone in a separate interview.

So far there's no word on a title or exact release date for Criss' album. It will be the drummer's first solo album since 2007's One For All.

