KISS celebrating 'Animalize' 40th anniversary with vinyl variant collections and merch

KISS' 12th studio album, Animalize, is turning 40 this year, and to celebrate the band has launched a new 40th anniversary merch collection, complete with two limited-edition vinyl variant bundles.

One of the bundles includes an Animalize 40th anniversary picture disc, along with a T-shirt with the album's track list. It was limited to only 500 and has already sold out.

The second, limited to 2,500 units, includes a 40th anniversary black-and-white cornetto color vinyl, wrapped in a mirrored sleeve, that comes with a poster. It also includes an Animalize jersey that reads "if it's too loud, you're too old."

In addition to the packages, there's plenty of other merch for the KISS Army, including an Animalize print button-up shirt, several T-shirts, jerseys and a sweatshirt, as well as a duffle bag, nail stickers, buttons and a bumper sticker.

All the merch is available at shopkissonline.com.

Released Sept. 17, 1985, Animalize was part of KISS' commercial resurgence that also included 1983's Lick It Up. The album was certified Platinum and featured the hit song "Heaven's On Fire."

