KISS celebrates 45th anniversary of 'Unmasked' with colored vinyl and new merch line

KISS is celebrating the 45th anniversary of their eighth studio album, Unmasked.

To mark the occasion, KISS will release the album on colored vinyl, limited to only 2,500 copies. The vinyl comes with an Unmasked track list T-shirt and is set to ship on May 16.

There was also a super-limited-edition picture disc, which came with an Unmasked hoodie, sticker sheet and double-sided poster, but it was limited to only 500 copies and is already sold out.

In addition, KISS has launched an all-new Unmasked merch line that includes hoodies, T-shirts, posters, an air freshener and puzzles.

The complete line can be found at shopkissonline.com.

Released May 20, 1980, Unmasked was the first KISS album without drummer and founding member Peter Criss, although he was featured in the album's artwork. It peaked at #35 on the Billboard chart and went on to be certified Gold by the RIAA.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.