KISS’ Ace Frehley cancels concert appearance after injuring himself in a fall

"Dear Rock Soldiers, Ace had a minor fall in his studio, resulting in a trip to the hospital," read a post on the guitarist's social media pages. "He is fine, but against his wishes, his doctor insists that he refrain from travel at this time."
Origins Vol. 2 is a covers album that was released in 2020. Origins Vol. 3 is expected out sometime in 2025, although no release date has been revealed.
Frehley's next scheduled concert is Oct. 11 in Decatur, Illinois. A complete list of dates can be found at AceFreheley.com.
