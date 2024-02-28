The Kinks’ Dave Davies blasts latest claim Jimmy Page played on “You Really Got Me”

The Kinks' Dave Davies is taking issue with Guitar World magazine after they posted an article claiming rock producer Eddie Kramer confirmed the long-held rumor that Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page played guitar on the band's hit "You Really Got Me."
Davies later took to social media to shoot down the suggestion, noting Kramer insists he never made those comments.
"I demand an immediate retraction from @GuitarWorld and @guitar I spoke to @EdKramerTweets yesterday and he denies ever saying that @JimmyPage played on @theKinks YRGM," he wrote. "I played all the guitar parts on YRGM Ed Kramer told me yesterday he was misquoted."
He added, "I'm so tired of reporters getting it wrong."
"You Really Got Me," the third single The Kinks ever released, hit #1 in the U.K. It was the band's breakthrough hit in the U.S., peaking at #7 on the chart. It was covered by Van Halen on their 1978 self-titled debut.
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.