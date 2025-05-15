The Kinks' 60-year celebration continues with 'The Journey – Part 3'

The Kinks are continuing the celebration of their 60th anniversary. After releasing two anniversary compilations, The Journey – Part 1 and The Journey – Part 2 in 2023, they are now set to drop the final release in the series, The Journey – Part 3, in July.

The new installment will follow the band’s career with RCA/Arista from 1977 to 1984, which was a breakthrough for The Kinks in America.

The two-disc compilation features songs handpicked by Ray Davies and Dave Davies, including a disc of 11 remastered tracks like "Come Dancing," the band's highest-charting single in the U.S., "Destroyer" and "Living On A Thin Line." The second disc features a never-before-released live concert from the band's archives, a recording of their show at London's Royal Albert Hall on July 11, 1993.

"As far as performances go, it was a high point achievement of The Kinks," Dave says of the show.



As a preview of the compilation, the band has released two tracks: the 2025 remaster of "Destroyer" and the Royal Albert Hall performance of "I'm Not Like Everybody Else." Both are available now via digital outlets.

The Journey – Part 3 will be released July 11 as a two-CD or two-LP set, with track-by-track commentary from the Davies brothers. There will also be digital and HD digital versions of the compilation. All formats are available for preorder now.

The Kinks started their 60th anniversary celebration with the release of The Journey – Part 1 in March 2023 and followed that with The Journey – Part 2 in November 2023.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.