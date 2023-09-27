The Kinks' 60-year celebration continues with 'The Journey – Part 2'

Back in February, The Kinks announced the beginning of their 60-year celebration with the March release of the compilation album The Journey – Part 1. Well, now that journey continues.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers are set to release The Journey – Part 2 on November 17, featuring songs handpicked by Ray Davies, Dave Davies and Mick Avory. Those songs include "Lola," "Sunny Afternoon" and "20th Century Man" as well as some B-sides and album tracks.

There will also be six new Ray Davies mixes, which include three previously unreleased live performances from a 1975 concert at the New Victoria Theatre in London. One of those performances, "Everybody's A Star (Starmaker) (Live 1975, 2023 Mix)," is out now via digital outlets and YouTube.

“I thought I knew everything about my songs until I was given the opportunity to put this record together,” Ray shares. “The new sequencing has enabled us to show the ‘big picture’ and give a more insightful back story about how our music evolved. I learned a lot about myself in putting this together."

Dave adds, “Another chance to listen to some of my favorite Kinks releases over the years. A perfect example of our diverse and creative musical legacy.”

The Journey – Part 2 is being released as a two-CD or two-LP set, which come with a booklet of band photos and track-by-track notes from the Davies brothers and Avory. There will also be digital and HD digital versions of the compilation.

The Journey – Part 2 is available for preorder now.

