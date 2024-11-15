King Crimson songwriter and founding member Peter Sinfield dies

King Crimson songwriter and lyricist Peter Sinfield passed away Thursday at the age of 80. The news was announced on social media by King Crimson founder, and longest lasting member, Robert Fripp.

Sinfield co-founded King Crimson with Fripp, Michael Giles, Greg Lake and Ian McDonald, and came up with the band's name. He was the principal lyricist for the group, responsible for songs on their first four albums, including their hugely successful debut In The Court of the Crimson King, which featured the song "21st Century Schizoid Man."

Sinfield left the group in January 1972, following a request from Fripp, who said he could no longer work with him.

In addition to King Crimson, Sinfield wrote for Emerson Lake & Palmer and had songs on four of their albums. He also wrote lyrics for songs recorded by Cher, Celine Dion, Chris Squire and Alan White, Leo Sayer and more, and produced the 1972 self-titled debut of Brian Ferry's English rock band Roxy Music.

