Kermit the Frog, Adam Sandler, The Alamo & PETA pay tribute to Ozzy Osbourne

If the countless musicians paying tribute to Ozzy Osbourne haven't communicated just how impactful the late Prince of Darkness was, who else would also be honored by Kermit the Frog, Adam Sandler, The Alamo and PETA?

The famed green Muppet posted a statement remembering when Ozzy guested on the 1994 album Kermit Unpigged, during which he covered Steppenwolf's "Born to Be Wild" alongside Miss Piggy.

"No one rocked harder than the great Ozzy Osbourne," reads a letter from Kermit. "Every time we bumped into Ozzy over the years, he made us feel just as cool as he was. We loved having a friend like Ozzy Osbourne and we feel so lucky to have known him, worked with him and experienced his music for so many decades."

Sandler, meanwhile, worked with Ozzy when he had a cameo in the movie Little Nicky.

"Whether we were in our basements with our brothers, in the woods with our buddies, in the car, at a keg party, on a boat, at football practice, at a sleepover….Nobody was more bada** to crank up on our speakers than the one and only prince of darkness - Ozzy Osbo[u]rne!" Sandler writes.

PETA, meanwhile, put out a statement commending Ozzy's work for animal rights — biting off the head of a bat notwithstanding — while The Alamo addressed the 1982 incident in which he was arrested for public intoxication at the famed Texas landmark.

"At the Alamo, we honor history in all its complexities," The Alamo says. "Today, we acknowledge Ozzy Osbourne's journey from regret to reconciliation at the historic site, and we extend our condolences to his family, friends, and fans around the world. May he rest in peace."

