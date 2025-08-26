Kelly Osbourne slams WWE wrestler Becky Lynch following Birmingham diss

Kelly Osbourne greets fans as she arrives to view tributes to the late Ozzy Osbourne as his funeral cortege travels through his home city of Birmingham on July 30, 2025 in Birmingham, England. Leon Neal/Getty Images

Kelly Osbourne is upset with wrestler Becky Lynch after the WWE star dissed the late Ozzy Osbourne's hometown of Birmingham, England.

During Monday's WWE Raw broadcast, which aired from Birmingham, Lynch took a shot at the city leading up to her match with Nikki Bella.

"The only good thing that came out of [Birmingham] died a month ago," Lynch hissed at the booing crowd.

She continued, "But in fairness to Ozzy Osbourne, he had the good sense to move to [Los Angeles], a proper city. Because if I lived in Birmingham, I'd die, too."

While Lynch is known as a heel character that says intentionally inflammatory things to rile up the crowd and their opponent, Kelly thought her comments crossed the line.

"You are a disrespectful dirtbag!" Kelly writes in an Instagram Story while tagging a Lynch fan account. "Birmingham would not piss on you if were on fire. #BirminghamForever."

Kelly continues, "Shame on the @WWE for allowing such things to be said about my father and his home!!!"

Ozzy performed for the last time in Birmingham during the July 5 Back to the Beginning concert. He died just over two weeks later, on July 22.

Birmingham held a public funeral procession in honor of Ozzy on July 30.

