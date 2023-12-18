Keith Richards gets birthday love from his bandmates

The Rolling Stones' Keith Richards turned 80 on Monday, December 18, and he received loads of well-wishes from his bandmates.

The official Rolling Stones Instagram account shared a video montage featuring footage of Richards over the years, with the clip kicking off with Mick Jagger singing "Happy Birthday" to the rocker.

"Happy birthday to the one and only @officialkeef!" reads the post's caption. "Wishing you the most special of days Keith! Keep on rockin."

Mick also posted his own birthday message with a smiling photo of him and Keith and the caption, "Happy birthday @officialkeef ! Love Mick," while Ron Wood shared several photos of them together, writing, "Happy 80th birthday @officialkeef!"

Keith's birthday was also acknowledged on the late Charlie Watts' Instagram page, with several photos of the bandmates together.

"Wishing Keith Richards a very happy 80th birthday today!" reads the caption, which goes on to share a quote Charlie said about Keith, calling him "the most interesting, the most different of us all."

"He’s a man of vision, and one of the few people who hasn’t really changed over the years," the post continues. "Wherever he goes, whatever he does, he’s always Keith.”

Meanwhile, Richards used his Instagram page to wish his wife, Patti Hansen, a happy anniversary, sharing a photo from their wedding day and writing, "For Patricia, Happy 40th Anniversary! I love you. Keith."

