Keith Richards to be honored with the Connecticut Governor’s Award of Excellence

Keith Richards is set to be honored by the state of Connecticut.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced that The Rolling Stones guitarist will be honored as the first recipient of the Connecticut Governor's Award of Excellence; he is being recognized for his "deep commitment to supporting the local community."

The award is described as “a prestigious new honor celebrating Connecticut residents who epitomize the state’s core values of creativity, resourcefulness, passion, dynamism, and generosity.”

“Connecticut has long been home to some of the world’s most innovative minds, boldest artists, and most generous hearts,” Lamont said. “This award was created to honor those whose creativity, resourcefulness, and passion have made a lasting impact on our state and beyond.”

He adds, “Keith Richards is the epitome of these values — not only as one of the most influential musicians of all time but as a dedicated supporter of the arts, education, and community causes right here in Connecticut.”

Richards, a Connecticut resident since 1985, will be presented with his honor, which comes with a custom medallion and a key to the state, on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET at The Westport Library.

“When you are growing up there are two institutional places that affect you most powerfully: the church, which belongs to God, and the public library, which belongs to you,” Richards said. “The public library is the great equalizer.”

