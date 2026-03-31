Justin Hayward will share songs, stories on The Story In Your Eyes tour

The Moody Blues’ singer/guitarist Justin Hayward is hitting the road on The Story In Your Eyes tour, where he’ll perform songs from every era of his career, share stories with the audience and take part in a Q&A.

Hayward tells ABC Audio that preparing for the tour has been quite nostalgic for him, but says, “I'm finding out things about these songs at the same time." He notes, "Some of these things I've never done onstage before."

"I find I'm just looking at things that just kind of resonate right now with me," he adds.

When it comes to picking songs for his set, Hayward says he knows there are tunes “the audience would be disappointed if I didn’t do,” mentioning tracks like “Nights in White Satin” and “Tuesday Afternoon."

“I think I have to kind of put myself in a position of someone from in the audience and what I would like if going to see artists that have really meant something to me,” he says. He also thinks about the person coming to see him for the first time.

“Because these shows aren't always about nostalgia or about people coming again and again to see me or the Moodys,” he explains. “So I'm very much aware of that as well, because then the audience evolves too.”

When it comes to the stories he’ll share with the audience, the 79-year-old Hayward says they won’t necessarily be just about the music.

He says he likes to share stories of the band people may not already know and talk about "the affection that we have for each other,” noting their relationship was “quite unique really in my experience.”

Justin Hayward's The Story In Your Eyes tour begins Tuesday in Cerritos, California. A complete list of dates can be found at JustinHayward.com.

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