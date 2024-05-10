Judge approves conservatorship for Beach Boy Brian Wilson

The Beach Boys founder Brian Wilson was placed in a court ordered conservatorship on Thursday, May 9, the Associated Press reports. His publicist Jean Sievers and manager LeeAnn Hard, were named his conservators.

The request for the conservatorship was made back in February by Wilson’s family after the January death of his wife Melinda Ledbetter Wilson, who up until then had been dealing with his affairs.

The court documents revealed that a doctor had diagnosed the 81-year-old Wilson with a “major neurocognitive disorder,” noting he was "unable to properly provide for his own personal needs for physical health, food, clothing, or shelter.” The doctor also reported that Wilson was taking meds to treat dementia.

“I find from clear and convincing evidence that a conservatorship of the person is necessary,” Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Gus T. May, who approved the request, said during a hearing, noting that the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer appeared to have consented to the arrangement.

The judge also agreed to a request by two of Wilson’s children, Wilson Phillips singers Carnie and Wendy Wilson, to be added to a group text chain related to their dad. The judge also ruled they be consulted on any medical decisions being made about him.

Wilson, along with his two brothers Dennis and Carl, Mike Love and Al Jardine, founded the band that would become The Beach Boys in 1961. They went on to sell over 100 million records worldwide and were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1988.

