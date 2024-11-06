Judas Priest's 2025 tour to celebrate ﻿'Painkiller'﻿ 35th anniversary

By Josh Johnson

Judas Priest will mark the 35th anniversary of their 1990 album Painkiller on their 2025 Shield of Pain tour.

In an Instagram post, the metal legends tease, "This rare unique set including beloved classics will be defending the metal faith in a truly memorable experience throughout Europe this summer."

The RIAA Gold-certified Painkiller spawned singles in "A Touch of Evil" and the title track. It marked the final Priest album to feature frontman Rob Halford before his departure in 1992. He rejoined the band in 2003.

The Shield of Pain tour launches in June. So far only European dates have been announced.

Judas Priest's latest album, Invincible Shield, was released in March.

