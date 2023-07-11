Judas Priest replacing Ozzy Osbourne on Power Trip lineup

Judas Priest is playing the Power Trip festival in place of Ozzy Osbourne.

The news comes a day after the Prince of Darkness announced that he was dropping off the lineup for the much-anticipated event, which was set to be his first full live performance since 2018. Ozzy's since dealt with a variety of health problems, including extensive surgery stemming from a fall in 2019.

"As painful as this is, I've had to make the decision to bow out of performing on Power Trip in October," Ozzy said. "My original plan was to return to the stage in the summer of 2024, and when the offer to do this show came in, I optimistically moved forward."

"Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I’m just not ready yet," he continued. "I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-a****."

Ozzy also assured that fans "will not be disappointed" by his replacement, noting that they are "personal friends of mine."

In their own statement, Rob Halford and company say, "Power Trippers are you ready for some Judas Priest style heavy metal! We are excited and ready to raise double horns way up high together."

Power Trip, which is being produced by the same team behind Coachella, takes place October 6-8 in Indio, California. Priest joins the previously announced lineup of Metallica, AC/DC, Guns N' Roses, Iron Maiden and Tool.

