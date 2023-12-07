Judas Priest unveils track list for 'Invincible Shield'

Judas Priest has unveiled the full track list for their upcoming album, Invincible Shield.

Along with the previously released singles "Panic Attack" and "Trial By Fire," the set boasts tunes with appropriately metal names, like "The Serpent and the King," "Devil in Disguise" and "Sons of Thunder."

Invincible Shield, the first Judas Priest album since 2018's Firepower, arrives March 8. Priest will launch a U.S. tour in support of the record in April.

Here's the Invincible Shield track list:

"Panic Attack"

"The Serpent and the King"

"Invincible Shield"

"Devil in Disguise"

"Gates of Hell"

"Crown of Horns"

"As God Is My Witness"

"Trial By Fire"

"Escape from Reality"

"Sons of Thunder"

"Giants in the Sky"

