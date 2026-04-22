Judas Priest to release compilation album, 'The Best of Judas Priest'

Heavy Metal rockers Judas Priest are dropping a new compilation album, The Best of Judas Priest, on June 19, a career-spanning collection that includes such iconic Priest songs as "Breaking The Law," "You've Got Another Thing Coming" and "Living After Midnight."

According to a press release, songs on the album “represent key moments from across their catalogue and trace the evolution of a band that helped shape the genre itself.”

The Best of Judas Priest will be released on CD, vinyl and picture disc vinyl and is available for preorder now.

That's not the only thing Judas Priest fans have to look forward to in 2026.

The group's career is the subject of a new documentary, The Ballad Of Judas Priest, which is expected to be released later this year. The doc, which had its premiere at the Berlin Film Festival in February, was directed by Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello and filmmaker Sam Dunn.

Judas Priest is also set to kick off a European tour on July 25 in Monchengladbach, Germany, wrapping Sept. 21 in London. A complete list of dates can be found at JudasPriest.com.

Here is the track list for The Best of Judas Priest:

"You've Got Another Thing Coming"

"Lightning Strike"

"Breaking The Law"

"Beyond The Realms Of Death"

"Painkiller"

"Hell Bent For Leather"

"Rocka Rolla"

"Turbo Lover"

"Electric Eye"

"Crown Of Horns"

"Living After Midnight"

"Night Crawler"

"Heading Out To The Highway"

"Better By You, Better Than Me"

"The Sentinel"

"Diamonds And Rust"

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