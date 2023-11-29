Judas Priest drops video for 'Invincible Shield' track “Trial By Fire”

Epic Records

By Jill Lances

Judas Priest has dropped the video for "Trial By Fire," the second single off their upcoming album, Invincible Shield.

The black and white clip has frontman Rob Halford and the band rocking out to the tune in the middle of some desolate woods.

Invincible Shield, the band's first new album since 2018's Firepower, will be released March 8 and is available for preorder now.

Judas Priest, who was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, will hit the road in support of Invincible Shield starting March 11 in Glasgow, Scotland, with the tour hitting the U.S. starting April 18 in Wallingford, Connecticut. A complete list of dates can be found at judaspriest.com.

