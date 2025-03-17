Journey’s Rodeo Houston show ends early after fire breaks out underneath drum kit

Journey was forced to stop their show at Rodeo Houston at NRG Stadium on Friday after an electrical fire broke out when they were barely five songs into their set.

Fan-shot footage posted to YouTube shows frontman Arnel Pineda being abruptly cut off during the band's classic "Don't Stop Believin'" due to a power outage. Fans in the audience continued to sing along to the tune, but the band was eventually pulled off the stage and didn't complete the show.

Journey's drummer, Dean Castronovo, later took to Instagram to reveal that the power outage was caused by a fire that got a little too close for him.

“Hey, Houston! An act of God tonight! Fire broke out underneath the stage—right under my drum riser!” he wrote. “I was literally on fire for 4 ½ songs, all the power cables melted, and the show was a BUST! That doesn’t mean we won’t be back soon, because we love you all—and WE WILL RETURN! #dontstopbelievin God bless you all!”

According to setlist.fm, the band had treated the audience to performances of "Only the Young," "Be Good To Yourself," a guitar solo and "Stone in Love" before the fire ended the show.

