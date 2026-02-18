Journey to perform at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Neal Schon (R) and Aenel Pineda perform onstage during Journey Freedom Tour at Pacifico Yokohama National Convention Hall on October 21, 2024 in Yokohama, Japan. (Photo by Jun Sato/WireImage)

Journey has added another show to their 2026 schedule.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have announced they’ll be performing at this summer’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which takes place Aug. 7-16 in Sturgis, South Dakota.

Journey will be performing at the event’s Full Throttle Saloon on Aug. 11.

Journey isn’t the only act booked for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Sammy Hagar, David Lee Roth, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Megadeth, Collective Soul, Rob Zombie, Lainey Wilson and more are all playing the event, either at the Full Throttle Saloon or at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip.

More info can be found at Sturgis.com.

But before they head to Sturgis, Journey will be on the road with their Final Frontier tour. The trek, which has been announced as their farewell tour, kicks off Feb. 28 in Hershey, Pennsylvania, and wraps July 2 in Laredo, Texas.

A complete list of dates can be found at Journeymusic.com.

