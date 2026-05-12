Journey extends Final Frontier Tour through the fall

Journey has added a new fall leg to their Final Frontier Tour.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have announced 40 new North American dates, beginning Sept. 12 in Los Angeles. The new leg will make stops in San Diego, Phoenix, Seattle, Chicago, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Boston, Las Vegas and more, before wrapping with what’s being called “a hometown finale show” in San Francisco on Nov. 28.

“The energy has been incredible every night. Seeing these crowds sing these songs with us after all these years has been powerful,” says Journey founder Neal Schon. “We’re excited to bring The Final Frontier Tour to even more cities this fall.”

Jonathan Cain adds, “These songs continue to connect with people in such a meaningful way. We’re grateful for the fans who’ve support[ed] this music across generations.”

A Citi presale for tickets begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets going on sale to the general public starting Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Journey announced in November that the Final Frontier Tour would be their farewell trek. The tour kicked off Feb. 28 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and their next show is happening May 15 in Tampa, Florida.

A complete list of dates can be found at JourneyMusic.com.

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