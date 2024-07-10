Josh Klinghoffer named in wrongful death lawsuit

Former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist and current Pearl Jam touring member Josh Klinghoffer is named in a wrongful death lawsuit, TMZ reports.

The suit alleges that a 47-year-old pedestrian died after Klinghoffer hit him while driving a car in Alhambra, California, in March. TMZ obtained video purporting to show footage of the incident.

In a statement to TMZ, Klinghoffer's attorney calls what happened a "tragic accident."

"After Josh struck this pedestrian in the intersection, he immediately pulled over, stopped the car, called 911 and waited until police and the ambulance arrived," the statement continues. "Obviously, he's cooperating with the police throughout the traffic investigation. This was purely a tragic accident."

