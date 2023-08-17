Joni Mitchell's 'Archives Vol 3' box set coming in October

Rhino

By Jill Lances

Joni Mitchell has announced the latest addition to her Archives series.

Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 3: The Asylum Years (1972-1975), dropping October 6, will feature never-before-heard demos, performances and early and alternative versions of songs from three of her albums: 1972's For The Roses, 1974's Court And Spark, and 1975's The Hissing Of Summer Lawns.

The set includes an early cut of "Cold Blue Steel and Sweet Fire" from sessions with Graham Nash and David Crosby, as well as Joni's entire 1972 concert at Carnegie Hall, performances in Montreal in 1973 and Los Angeles in 1974 and a whole lot more. There's also an early demo of the Court and Spark classic "Help Me," which is available now.

Volume 3 will be released in a variety of formats, including a five-CD/digital version and a shorter four-LP version. Both physical versions include a book with archival photos along with a conversation between Joni and director and friend Cameron Crowe.

Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 3: The Asylum Years (1972-1975) is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

