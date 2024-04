Fans of Joni Mitchell are getting the chance to hear her music like they’ve never heard it before.

Rhino is set to release a remastered version of Mitchell's 2022 The Asylum Albums (1972-1975) box set as part of their Quadio series. The four albums in the set — 1972's For the Roses, 1974's Court and Spark, 1974's Miles of Aisles and 1975's The Hissing Of Summer Lawns — have been given Quadrophonic, Hi-Res Stereo and Dolby Atmos mixes.

The set includes cover art of a painting by Mitchell as well as an essay by singer Neil Young, who shares, "Joni’s music is so deep and transporting. She comes right from the source." He adds that all four albums are “classics in my book.”

The Asylum Albums (1972-1975) [Quadio] is available now as a four Blu-ray disc set.

