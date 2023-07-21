Joni Mitchell shares “Summertime” from upcoming 'At Newport' live album

Joni Mitchell's upcoming live album, Joni Mitchell At Newport, is set to drop July 28, and now, fans are getting to hear another track from the record.

The latest is Joni's performance of the George Gershwin classic "Summertime," which was actually the first song she sang during the Joni Jam at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival, her first live performance in 20 years.

Joni Mitchell At Newport, produced by Joni and Brandi Carlile, features all the performances from the onstage Joni Jam. In addition to Carlile, Joni was joined by a host of guests, including Carlile's bandmates Phil and Tim Hanseroth, Wynonna Judd, Celisse, Lucius' Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig and Dawes' Taylor Goldsmith.

Joni Mitchell At Newport is available for preorder now.

