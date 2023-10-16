Joni Mitchell & Annie Lennox join Brandi Carlile at the Hollywood Bowl

Joni Mitchell and Annie Lennox were among the special guests at Brandi Carlile's concert at the Hollywood Bowl Saturday, October 14.

Billed as Brandi Carlile & Friends, Mitchell, with help from several of the night's guests, including Lennox, Lucius and Allison Russell, closed the show with a trio of songs: "Shine," "Ladies of the Canyon" and "The Circle Game."

Lennox also treated the crowd to some of her songs, performing her solo classics "Why" and "No More I Love You's" along with the Eurythmics track "Love Is a Stranger."

"I had one of the best experiences in my musical life with Brandi Carlile - Joni Mitchell and all the wonderful musicians at the Hollywood Bowl last night," Lennox shared on Instagram.

Brandi replied, writing, “You’re more generous with your time wisdom and talent then anyone I’ve ever met. I will never be able to fully repay you- but it’s gonna be wonderful to dream up ways of trying! I love you forever.”

