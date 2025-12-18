Jonathan Cain on his Journey farewell: ‘It seems like a good time to get off’

Jonathan Cain, tecladist of JJourney band, performing during a concert part of Freedom Tour 2022 at Arena Monterrey, on September 28, 2022 in Monterrey, Mexico. (Photo by Medios y Media/Getty Images)

Journey's Jonathan Cain has opened up about his future with the band.

In November, Journey announced their Final Frontier farewell tour, which kicks off Feb. 28 in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The announcement came weeks after Journey's Neal Schon said Cain had "announced his farewell to Journey." Cain later clarified that he "remains an active member" of the band and had only "expressed plans to retire at a later time."

In a recent appearance on The 700 Club, the 75-year-old Cain discussed what he says will be his final tour with the band, and why he's decided he's ready to hang it up.

"It's time for me, at my age. I wanna live my life, you know, and the road just is so consuming and it just seems like a good time to get off, for me," he explained. "And I just love our fans, and I wanna do it in a proper farewell, to say goodbye. So it should be a lot of fun."

The farewell won’t be for a while, though, with Cain noting that the tour is expected to last two years.

He added, “We'll get to see the fans one more time, and I'll get to say thank you and I'm grateful."

So far Journey has confirmed dates through July 2 in Laredo, Texas. A list of dates can be found at JourneyMusic.com.

