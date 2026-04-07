Jon Bon Jovi takes fans inside Forever Tour rehearsals

Jon Bon Jovi is giving fans a peek inside rehearsals for Bon Jovi's upcoming Forever Tour.

The "Livin' on a Prayer" rocker shared a short video from inside rehearsals on social media, captioning the post, "We cannot wait to see you all this summer .. Get your tix !!"

“Hey everybody, JBJ coming to you almost live from rehearsal,” Jon says in the clip, as he gives fans a look at the rehearsal space. “Me and the boys getting ready to be back on the big stage."

"See you on the big stage soon,” he adds.

As he pans the room you can see keyboardist David Bryan and guitarist Phil X in the background.

The Bon Jovi Forever Tour kicks off with a nine-show stand at New York’s Madison Garden, running July 7-26. It then heads to Edinburgh, Scotland, and Dublin, Ireland, before wrapping with three shows at London’s Wembley Stadium, starting Sept. 4.

The tour is the band’s first trek since Jon Bon Jovi underwent vocal cord surgery in 2022.

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