Jon Bon Jovi sings along with remix at electronic dance music festival

An electronic dance music festival may seem like the least likely place you'd be able to catch a performance by Jon Bon Jovi, but Billboard reports that he unexpectedly popped up onstage in Miami on March 24 during the Ultra Music Festival 2024.

He wasn't crashing the stage, either: He was joining as legendary DJ Armin van Buuren debuted a remix of the Bon Jovi classic "Keep the Faith." According to Billboard, van Buuren introduced the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer by saying, "I remember being a little kid and buying this guy's album."

Jon then came onstage in jeans, sneakers and a white T-shirt and sang along with the track. You can watch the moment on Instagram.

Billboard quotes van Burren as saying in a statement, "It's an incredible honor to remix this track and to share the stage with Jon Bon Jovi, as I've been a massive fan for years."

"Keep the Faith" was a top 20 hit for Bon Jovi in 1992. The band's new album, Forever, is due June 9.

