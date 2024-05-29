Jon Bon Jovi shares details from son Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown's wedding

Jon Bon Jovi is opening up about son Jake Bongiovi's wedding to Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown.

The rock legend confirmed the two recently tied the knot and shared a few details from the young newlyweds' special day.

"They're great. They're absolutely fantastic," Bon Jovi shared on BBC's The One Show on Thursday. "It was a very small family wedding, and the bride looked gorgeous and Jake is happy as can be."

Brown, 20, and Bongiovi, 22, who have been linked since 2021, announced their engagement in April 2023 on Instagram.

The Enola Holmes actress told Good Morning America in September 2023 that wedding planning was a "really, really exciting" process.

"It's such an amazing part of my life so far, and just being able to do it with someone makes it even better," she added.

