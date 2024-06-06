Jon Bon Jovi recalls witnessing David Bowie & Freddie Mercury recording “Under Pressure”

Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

By Jill Lances

Jon Bon Jovi revealed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Wednesday that he was witness to a historic recording session in New. York.

The rocker was talking about his job as the gofer at New York’s Power Station recording studio when he was somewhere between 18 and 20 years old, revealing that he saw two huge stars recording what would become an iconic song.
“It was literally the biggest recording studio in the world at the time,” Jon said. “One day I looked through the control room door and I watched David Bowie and Freddie Mercury sing ‘Under Pressure.’ I saw them sing that vocal."
He also shared a funny encounter he had with The Rolling Stones.
“My band was getting out of this cab and literally The Rolling Stones were getting out of a limousine behind us and a paparazzi jumped out the garbage can ... start taking pictures of The Stones," he said. “The guy yelled Mick, Mick, Mick give us a picture with The Stones," and he grabbed me and my little band and said, 'This is my band The Frogs.'"
Jon added, “I would pay anything to get that photograph 45 years later.”

Of course Jon went on to have a pretty successful career in his own right. Bon Jovi's new album, FOREVER, drops Friday.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

