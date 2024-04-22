Jon Bon Jovi on having a rest stop named after him: “It’s a very New Jersey thing”

Among the many accolades Jon Bon Jovi has received throughout his career, one of the more out of the ordinary ones is having a rest stop in New Jersey named after him — and he's totally OK with that.

"You know, like George Washington slept everywhere. This is going to sound a little disgusting: I've peed everywhere," he tells The Wall Street Journal. "From the man who's overly hydrated, when they said, 'We're going to name the rest stop after you,' I laughed. I said, 'I think that's a great idea.' I think it's hysterical."

Jon isn't the first New Jersey native to have a rest stop named after him, which makes him even more OK with the honor.

“But actually, when you’re in the company of Frank Sinatra and Vince Lombardi and Alexander Hamilton …It’s actually a very New Jersey thing,” he says. “We’re often surrounded by backhanded compliments. That’s what New Jersey is—we are a shadow of New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. We had to work very hard, and we carry that with us where we go.”

Bon Jovi is about to give fans some insight into his career and his band with the new four-part docuseries Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, which debuts Friday, April 26, on Hulu.

