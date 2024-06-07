Jon Bon Jovi calls “hundred girls” comment an “arrogant cliché”

Back in April Jon Bon Jovi, who's been married to his high school sweetheart, Dorothea Hurley, since 1989, suggested he may have stepped out on her during their marriage, but he’s now clarifying his comments.

In the original interview with Michael Strahan, Jon said, "I'm a rock 'n' roll star. I'm not a saint. You know, I'm not saying that, that there weren't a hundred girls in my life. I'm Jon Bon Jovi. It was pretty good." But in a new interview with The Guardian, he's indicating that he misspoke.

"That was an interesting moment where the brain and lips don't connect," he said when the comment was brought up. "What I meant to say was I've had a hundred women who have thrown themselves at me, but I didn't finish the sentence so I really came off like an arrogant cliche."

Talking about his 35-year marriage, Jon noted, “I just got it right the first time. I was blessed to have known her since we were kids and I couldn’t have ever imagined life any differently.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.