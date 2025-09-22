Jon Bon Jovi on being a grandfather: ‘Crazy, but great’

The singer's son Jake Bongiovi and his wife, Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown, announced in August they adopted a baby girl over the summer. During an interview with Bunnie XO for her Dumb Blonde podcast, the rocker shared that being a first-time granddad is "crazy, but great. Wonderful."
"They adopted a girl, and we met the baby obviously and immediately that becomes your grandchild, you know what I mean? Your baby," he said in a clip of the interview shared on TikTok. "It's beautiful. I want to see pictures, like, every other day. I'm that pain in the butt guy already."
Bunnie XO is the wife of singer Jelly Roll. Bon Jovi and Jelly Roll just released the collaboration "Living Proof," from the band's upcoming album, Forever (Legendary Edition). The album has the band teaming up with other big-name artists to reimagine songs on their 2024 album, Forever. It will drop Oct. 24.
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.