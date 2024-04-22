Jon Bon Jovi to be a guest mentor on American Idol's "grand finale"

Before the winner of this season of American Idol is crowned, they'll be getting advice from a Rock & Roll Hall of Famer.

Jon Bon Jovi will serve as a guest mentor for the contestants during the show's "grand finale" on May 19 on ABC. He'll be the second Rock & Roll Hall of Famer to be a guest mentor on the show this season: KISS' Gene Simmons appeared on the show on Sunday, April 21.

The news comes as Bon Jovi is getting ready to give fans some insight into their story with the new four-part docuseries Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, which debuts April 26 on Hulu.

They are also releasing a new album, Forever, on June 7. The record, the band's first release since their album 2020, is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.