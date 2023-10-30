John Mellencamp announces 2024 leg of Live and In Person tour

John Mellencamp is heading back out on the road next year. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer announced a 2024 leg of his Live and In Person Tour, playing 27 new cities.

Mellencamp has booked one night only in each city, starting March 8 in Rochester, New York. He'll perform in Newark, Hartford, Birmingham, Washington, D.C., and more, before wrapping the tour April 22 in Savannah, Georgia. A complete list of dates can be found at mellencamp.com.

Presales are happening from October 31 to November 2, with the general onsale kicking off Friday, November 3, at 10 a.m.

Mellencamp launched his Live and In Person tour in February, playing small theaters with multiple nights in some cities. He wrapped the tour in June, the same month he released his 25th solo album, Orpheus Descending.

